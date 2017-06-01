In a gruesome incident reported from Bihar, body of a minor girl, who went missing on 25th May, was found a kilometre away from her house on May 28.

The 12-year-old girl was later identified as Nancy, hailing from Bihar’s Madhubani district.

As per reports, on May 25th the girl was abducted by two men and just over two days after her abduction she was found lying on the road with her body half decomposed.

The minor who went missing on May 25th was kidnapped, attacked with acid and was severely beaten.

Commenting on the matter, the victim’s parent said that police was informed about the kidnapping incident on the same day the abduction took place.

Following the incident, Madhubani public protested and raised slogans against administration and police, claiming that she would have been alive if the authorities invested some efforts.

As per latest reports, two accused in the matter — Lalu Jha and Pawan Jha — have been arrested by the police.