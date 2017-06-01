Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday highlighted the key initiatives taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the last three years and said that the NDA government has restored the economic credibility of India. Jaitley talked about the slowdown in global trade, protectionism and geo-political uncertainties.

The Finance Minister said the system that the country had inherited was weak in terms of credibility, mainly due to corruption and indecisiveness and BJP-led NDA government helped to restore it.

Talking on the economy front, Jaitley said that the last three years have been challenging for the entire world.

“Three years ago, there was a slowdown in policy reforms and the structural changes in India,” Jaitley said.

On demonetisation drive taken up by the government in November 2016, FM Jaitley said the move had three distinct benefits.

“There were three distinct benefits from demonetisation. Firstly, there is greater movement towards digitisation, tax payers’ base has increased and a message has gone loud and clear that it is no longer safe to deal in cash,” the Minister said while addressing media on completion of three years of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.

He added that all these steps are towards ‘Operation Clean Money’.

*Steps intended to ease tension responded by a Pathankot or an Uri; environment which must exist for talks successfully prevented by Pak: FM

*Don’t want to get into the strategic details but in past few weeks our armed forces are dominating the LoC: Arun Jaitley

In state of preparedness for July1.Using media propaganda fr getting rates varied wont make significant impact on council’s decision-FM #GST pic.twitter.com/CkYjYnsSP0 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 1, 2017



*Arun Jaitley said that the NDA govt has tried transparent decision making

*We have restored the credibility of the economy: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley