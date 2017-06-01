Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday claimed infiltration bids by terrorists have fallen after the Army carried out the 2016 surgical strikes across the Line of Control in Pakistan to wipe out terror-launch pads.

“There is a shortfall in infiltration after the surgical strikes,” Rajnath Singh said here at the Border Security Force’s (BSF) investiture ceremony.

The Army had conducted surgical strikes to destroy terror-launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistan that resulted in the killing of dozens of militants and their sympathisers in September.

Enemies try to spread rumours through social media, have seen sometimes our jawans&official forward them directly on WhatsApp & Facebook: HM pic.twitter.com/DDRNW95Wwi — ANI (@ANI_news) June 1, 2017

I appeal that at least it shouldn't be forwarded by you, in any case till it's authentic&in nations's interest: HM at BSF investiture cermny pic.twitter.com/S0hYVXINPN — ANI (@ANI_news) June 1, 2017

I am saying this because you don't just have responsibility of border security, but also responsibility of country's unity and integrity: HM pic.twitter.com/JjOXiCRLHm — ANI (@ANI_news) June 1, 2017

Earlier, admitting that the Kashmir issue was a challenge for the Narendra Modi government, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has asserted that the Centre will come out with a “permanent solution” keeping in mind “Kashmir, Kashmiris and Kashmiriyat”.

In an interview to a news channel, Rajnath Singh refused to give a time frame for a solution and insisted that the Government was open for “unconditional” talks with all stakeholders.