An attempt was made on the life of Rahul Sharma, who had accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s late brother-in-law of involvement in a PWD scam worth Rs 10 crore, the police said on Thursday. Sharma has escaped unhurt in the Greater Noida attack.

The attack came late on Wednesday night, as Sharma’s car was overtaken by bike-borne assailants near the Gaur City society roundabout under the Bisrikh police station in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The attackers tried to fire at Sharma’s car but the pistol apparently got locked. Sharma hit the bike and fled the spot, the police said. He was with his cousin Varun when the incident occurred.

The entire episode was caught on a CCTV. A police complaint has been filed.

Rahul Sharma, who runs an NGO, had complained of graft against Suresh Bansal, brother-in-law of Kejriwal, who died some time back.

The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch recently recorded the statements of Sharma.

Sharma filed a complaint on May 9, alleging that Bansal in connivance with senior Public Works Department officials of the Delhi government had pressurised the passing of a Rs 10-crore fake bill involving roads and sewer lines tenders in Delhi.

Three cases were filed by the ACB against Bansal and others. Rahul has been alleging in the past that he has been getting death threats for that complaint.

Aam Adam Party spokesman Vaibhav Maheshwari, however, said that the party had nothing to do with such incidents as this was “not our brand of politics”.

He also said that the police should get to the bottom of the incident and arrest those involved.