In a tragic incident being reported from Andhra Pradesh, a sailor was found dead on Thursday morning with some bullet injuries on-board the Indian Navy’s INS Rana in Visakhapatnam. The deceased sailor was later identified as a 21-year-old Vikash Yadav who hailed from Madhya Pradesh.

The electrical mechanic of power class 1, died after sustaining bullet injury while on duty.

Commenting on the matter, an Eastern Naval Command spokesperson said that it is yet to be ascertained if the sailor shot himself or his gun went off accidentally.

The spokesperson said, “A Board of Inquiry is being constituted to investigate the incident.”

While talking to PTI, Navy spokesman said, “Vikash, an electrical mechanic of power class 1, sustained a bullet injury while on duty as security sentry in the early hours today. He was immediately shifted to the navy hospital where he was declared brought dead.”

Following the matter, no case has been registered with the city police.