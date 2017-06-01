The Tis Hazari court on Thursday granted bail to TTV Dinakaran and his aide Mallikarjun on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh in connection with the Election Commission (EC) bribery case. The court, however, asked them to surrender their passports. Earlier on May 26, the court had adjourned the hearing of Dinakaran’s bail till May 29.

Dinakaran was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on April 25 this year for allegedly bribing the Election Commission officials in connection with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)’s two-leaves symbol case.

The ousted AIADMK leader had said that there was no reason to keep him in custody without any proof.

Mallikarjuna, a long-time friend of Dinakaran, who was arrested on April 25, was also remanded to judicial custody.

On April 25, Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Dinakaran for trying to pay Rs 50 crore in bribes to the poll officials through middleman Sukesh Chandrashekar to ensure the “two leaves” poll symbol was allotted to the AIADMK faction led by Sasikala.