The BJP on Thursday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleague Satyendra Jain for the manhandling of suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra and the attack on the PWD scam complainant Rahul Sharma. It termed both episodes as a “well planned conspiracy”.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Manoj Tiwari said: “Attacks and threats on Mishra and Sharma seem to be part of a well planned conspiracy coming on the same day.”

He also said that there seems to be a “threat on anyone who speaks up against Kejriwal and company”.

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators for manhandling Mishra, Tiwari said: “Attack on Mishra by fellow MLAs was unprecedented in the legislative history of Delhi.”

Tiwari, who also represents the northeast parliamentary constituency of Delhi, demanded police security for both Mishra and Sharma.

His remarks came a day after the suspended AAP leader was manhandled in the Delhi assembly during the special session called to pass the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill.

Sharma, the complainant in the alleged Rs 10-crore Public Works Department (PWD) scam against Kejriwal’s brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal, who has since died, was on Wednesday attacked in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. However, he escaped unhurt.

Slamming Delhi Health Minister Jain, Tiwari said: “Jain has lost all moral rights to remain in office after the High Court rejected his case.”

Tiwari was referring to the alleged case of Hawala transaction involving Jain.

The BJP leader said: “Time has come for comprehensive action on Shunglu Committee recommendations.”