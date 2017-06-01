At least Five Pakistan Army soldier were killed and six others injured after Indian Army retaliated to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The incident happened after Pak troops resorted to yet another ceasefire violation and started heavy shelling in the Bhimber & Battal sector in the border.

Earlier on Monday Indian Army eliminated two Pakistani soldiers belonging to Border Action Team (BAT) in their infiltration bid on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector.

The guerrilla tactics group, BAT opened an attack on a group of Indian Army patrolling along the LoC in the Uri sector.

Pakistan Army has accelerated unprovoked firing after Indian Army on Tuesday damaged several Pakistani military posts with heavy artillery firing in a “very recent” punitive assault along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its pre-emptive and pro-active strategy to curb cross-border militant incursion.

The army had also released an undated video that showed some military posts in a forested area being bombed with heavy artillery fire, and smoke and flames billowing after the explosions.

The tension in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and along the Loc has been on an all time high during recent years.

This is the third instance of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in last one week. Pakistan Army reportedly targeted Indian posts along the LoC.