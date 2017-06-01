A horrifying incident came to light in Lucknow on Wednesday, where a woman was tricked, abducted and then raped in the lift of King George Medical University (KGMU). The victim hails from Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh.

Making a crackdown in the case, UP police has arrested one of the three accused. The accused have been identified as Shivkumar. All the accused are employed with KGMU, two of them are liftman and one is a security guard.

The other two accused, Vinay and Santosh are still absconding. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the police are making efforts to nab the absconding accused.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh has been making headlines for the lawlessness in the state. Earlier, a video of a shocking incident of two women being molested by a group of 14 boys in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh received condemnation across the nation.