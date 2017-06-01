Pakistan on Thursday summoned India’s deputy high commissioner in Islamabad over alleged firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Accusing Indian troops of ceasefire violation, this is the second within a month after Pakistan summoned Indian envoy JP Singh on May 11 last month.

“The Director General South Asis & SAARC Dr. Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. J.P. Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces on 1 June, 2017 at 0715 hours, on the LoC in Battal, Jandrot and Kotli sectors, resulting in the shahadat of 1 civilian, Mr. Ghizar Ahmed and injuries to 4 others including 3 women (Mr. Jamil Akmal, Mst. Sana, Mst. Asma, Mst. Fareha) in Battal sector and shahadat of 1 civilian, Mr. Fazal Hussain and injury to one other, Mr. Jamil Ahmed in Kotli sector,” said the official statement.

Talking to the High Commissioner JP Singh, Mohammad Faisal asserted that India should respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding between the two nations.

The meeting comes at the foothills when Pakistan lost 5 army men and six others were injured after Indian Army retaliated to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Earlier on Monday Indian Army eliminated two Pakistani soldiers belonging to Border Action Team (BAT) in their infiltration bid on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector.

The guerrilla tactics group, BAT opened an attack on a group of Indian Army patrolling along the LoC in the Uri sector.

Pakistan Army has accelerated unprovoked firing after Indian Army on Tuesday damaged several Pakistani military posts with heavy artillery firing in a “very recent” punitive assault along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its pre-emptive and pro-active strategy to curb cross-border militant incursion.

The army had also released an undated video that showed some military posts in a forested area being bombed with heavy artillery fire, and smoke and flames billowing after the explosions.

The tension in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and along the Loc has been on an all time high during recent years.

This is the third instance of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in last one week. Pakistan Army reportedly targeted Indian posts along the LoC.

Earlier, Pakistan also accused India of violating the ceasefire along the LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in which one person was killed and three others were injured.