Continuing the probe against Delhi Minister Satyendra, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday questioned the minister in the alleged charges of money laundering. Jain was summoned at the CBI headquarters in the capital at around 11:00 AM in the morning, say sources.

CBI in April 2017 initiated an investigation against the Delhi minister for allegedly using his companies — Akichand Developers Private Limited, Prayas Info Solutions Private Limited, and Managalyatan Projects Private Limited — and data entry operators to frequently turn black money into white.

Jain purportedly laundered Rs 4.63 crore in the business year 2010-12 and 2015-16.

Earlier, the Income Tax Department registered case against Jain under the new Benami Transactions Prohibition Act.

A close aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain has long refuted the charges against him as a political vendetta.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi has been battling graft charges for quite some time now. In the recent incident, its own former MLA kapil Mishra has also cornered the state government and Arvind Kejriwal on the similar claims of abetting and in gloves with corrupt activities.

Suspended AAP leader Mishra has been carrying on a campaign against Kejriwal alleging that the CM has accepting Rs 2 crore in cash from senior party leader Satyendar Jain, who had also allegedly settled a Rs 7.5 crore property deal for the Delhi chief minister’s kin.