Delhi Metro will extend its network from Narela in the national capital to Kundli in Sonepat district in Haryana, it was announced on Thursday.

The Haryana cabinet on Thursday approved the extension of the Metro network in a bid to improve connectivity with Delhi.

“The project will be financed by way of grant by the state government and the central government in the ratio of 80:20 and implemented on the funding pattern adopted in the case of Gurugram, Faridabad and Bahadurgarh Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) Metro extension,” a government spokesman said here.

Haryana will contribute Rs 968.20 crore as its share.

The length of the extension is 4.86 km with three stations — Narela Sector 5, Kundli and Nathupur. All the three stations will be elevated.

The Metro extension from Narela to Kundli is proposed to be constructed from April 2018 to March 2022, the spokesman added.

Kundli, which borders the national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi, has a big industrial and commercial base. It is about 45 km from India Gate in the heart of Delhi.