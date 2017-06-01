The Haryana Cabinet on Thursday approved the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Ordinance, paving the way for a continued, sustained and balanced development of the Gurugram Metropolitan Area.

Aimed at providing “quality of life and reasonable standard of living to the residents through generation of employment opportunities”, the ordinance seeks to promote integrated and coordinated planning, infrastructure development and provision of urban amenities, mobility management, sustainable management of urban environment, and social, economic and industrial development in and around Gurugram city, adjoining national capital Delhi.

Gurugram was earlier known as Gurgaon and is a fast expanding city, with a big corporate presence, including scores of multinational companies (MNCs), and business and industrial base.

As per the ordinance, the state government may, by notification, declare any area falling within the limits of controlled areas in Gurugram district to be a notified area, having the potential for urban expansion.

Besides, the area under any or all of the local authorities like Gurugram Municipal Corporation, Sohna Municipal Council, the municipal committees of Pataudi and Farukh Nagar and Hailey Mandi, and any panchayat in Gurugram district can be declared as a notified area.

The Chief Minister will be the Chairperson of the Authority. Apart from this, there will be a Residents’ Advisory Council to advise the Authority and provide guidance on the exercise of its powers and performance of its functions.

The Council will monitor implementation of the annual plan of action for infrastructure development, mobility management plan and plan for sustainable management of urban environment and make such recommendations.

The GMDA would secure coordinated and integrated infrastructure development and provision of urban amenities, mobility management, sustainable management of urban environment, urban regeneration and renewal and social, economic and industrial development in the notified area, a state government spokesman said here.