Hours after Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a discussion in St Petersburg, Russian President said that their military ties with Pakistan will not dilute its “trust-based” ties with India.

Speaking to the media, Putin said, “Our relations with Pakistan have no impact on trade between India and Russia.”

Asserting on its long term relations, Putin said that there was no country in the world but India with whom they enjoy “deep cooperation” in delicate areas such as missiles. Russia has been a long-term beneficiary of its good relations with India, added Putin.

Skipping a direct answer on the question of terrorism in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan’s role as a terror sponsor, Putin said that it to be assessed if “Pakistan is fuelling terrorism in the Indian state”.

Putin further added that any kind of terror threat is unacceptable and Russia supports India in its endeavor to fight against it.

PM Modi and Putin met on the sidelines of 18th India-Russia annual Summit discussed issues ranging from, trade, terrorism, mutual interests, clean energy and international trade relations.

Russia trades in “unprecedented level” in military cooperation with India. “Both Russia and India have a lot of context and mutual interests. There is no other country in the world that we have such deep cooperation in defence,” said Putin.

India for us is one of our closest friends. We not only understand each other but also support each other,” concluded Putin