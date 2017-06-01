The CBI on Thursday questioned Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain for over eight hours in connection with a money laundering probe initiated against him for allegedly turning black money into white in 2010-12 and 2015-16 using his companies and Kolkata-based data entry operators.

Jain was questioned at the CBI headquarters in south Delhi’s Lodhi Road area.

The questioning which started at 11 a.m. went on till 7.30 in the evening, according to CBI officials.

The Central Bureau of Investigation in April initiated probe against Jain and registered a preliminary enquiry against the Aam Aadmi Party leader, who is known to be close to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.