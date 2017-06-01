Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba module in Bandipora in J&K. Five ground operatives arrested are also arrested by the cops.

Working on a lead that the terror operatives were hiding in the area, J&K Police initiated a search operation to nab the ground workers used by the militant outfit to mobilize youth against the army and government.

The police have taken the alleged terrorists in custody and are being interrogated for further information.

The arrested operatives were in a car when the police got hold of them during checking at Khusarpora Hajin area of Bandipora district.

Police have also seized arms and ammunitions including, AK magazines, bullet rounds and 10 hand grenades.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.