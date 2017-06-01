The Congress party on Thursday demanded that the central government withdraw its new law on cattle trade and slaughter as it affects the livelihoods of thousands.

The party also took pot shots at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s attempt to call a meeting of all Chief Ministers to discuss the central law, and wondered if anyone besides the Chief Minister of CPI-M-ruled Tripura would turn up.

Addressing reporters here, Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said: “I want to see which Chief Minister is going to come if Vijayan calls for such a meeting. Maybe the Tripura Chief Minister might come. Anyway we will wait and see who all turn up. If someone comes then it’s well and good.”

Since Monday, Vijayan has been making efforts to rally the various Chief Ministers in the country to a common platform to fight the new law, which he has termed as a serious infringement on the rights of state governments. Vijayan first shot off a letter to all Chief Ministers and since Wednesday he has been making efforts to reach out to various states to come on a common platform against the new law.

Chennithala said he has already written to the Prime Minister to see that the law is repealed as beef is a protein rich food and liked by many.

“Apart from a food item, this (bovine trade and slaughter) is the livelihood of thousands. None need decide on what is the food that others should consume. The need of the hour is the Centre should see that it is withdrawn,” said Chennithala.

He added that the Kerala High Court has pointed out only one aspect and did not look into the livelihood issue of people engaged in this business.