Calling demonetisation as the “biggest scam of 2016”, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take advice from genuine economists instead to brushing them away.

Citing the state of Indian economy, Chidambaram said that instead of taking corrective measures, Modi govt did a mistake by demonetising the high-value currency in the nation.

Indian economy has taken a hit of 1.3% due to unthought-of note ban, added Chidambaram.

Chidambaram’s comment comes on the same day as current Finance Minister Arun Jaitley sought to discount the impact of demonetisation on the Indian economy in the wake of the latest GDP figures and dismissed criticism of the government that it has only promoted jobless growth in the past three years.

At a media conference on the completion of the NDA’s three years in office, Jaitley asserted that there were several factors even before demonetisation like global slowdown which cumulatively impacted the economy.

Govt must be guided by genuine economists instead govt brushed aside their views ;demonetization was the biggest scam of 2016: P Chidambaram pic.twitter.com/ZeAn2i3sJl — ANI (@ANI_news) June 1, 2017

Jaitley said the criticism of jobless growth was propaganda by opponents who had nothing substantial to comment on the government’s performance.

“What you think is very clear, is not clear. Let us not be guided by erroneous premises. There are several factors which can contribute to GDP. There was some slowdown visible even before demonetisation in the last year. There was impact of global factors,” Jaitley said in reply to a question whether demonetisation had an effect “which was very clear” from the GDP numbers released on Wednesday.

The latest figures released by the official statistician on Wednesday showed the country’s GDP growth during the last quarter fell sharply to 6.1 per cent, while it grew at a lower 7.1 per cent in the full fiscal 2016-17, from 8 per cent in the previous year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a sudden move last year on 8 November 2016 announced to scrap all the old denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes. The govt had proposed the move was aimed as a crackdown on counterfeit currency circulating in the country and later used for terror activities. BJP govt also said that the currency ban will help to counter the black money racket in the nation.

The sudden announced crippled the livelihood of a majority of people who depended on cash transaction in their day-to-day business. (With IANS inputs)