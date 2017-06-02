A 4.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Delhi and adjoining areas of National Capital Region (NCR) early Friday morning, the US Geological Survey said. The tremors lasted for nearly one minute around 4:20 am and woke up many in Delhi and neighbouring areas.

Many took to micro-blogging site Twitter to confirm the news.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the earthquake was in Gohana, Haryana. The USGS said that the epicentre was at a depth of 10kms.

Earthquake occurred at 4:25 AM, region being Rohtak(Haryana), and magnitude 5 which is moderate: Ved Prakash Thakur,Seismology Dep Scientist pic.twitter.com/G9wLMjF7PA — ANI (@ANI_news) June 2, 2017

There has been no report of any loss of life and property so far.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 had hit Manipur’s Senapati district at around 5.48 pm. Tremors were also felt in Sikkim.

On Thursday, two moderate intensity earthquakes hit Bhaderwah and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Tremors were felt in many other arts of India.