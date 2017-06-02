A high alert has been sounded in Punjab ahead of the 33rd anniversary of Operation Blue Star on June 6. The Punjab police have issued instructions to all the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)’s of the districts to stay on alert. Checking of vehicles has also been asked to be conducted on the roads.

The instructions have also been given to increase the police patrolling in Punjab, Patiala, Bhatinda, Pathankot and several other areas.

Many companies of Para-military have also been deployed across the state of Punjab.

Amritsar police commissioner S Srivastava told HT that, “two companies of the Rapid Action Force and five companies of the CRPF have been called in as part of the security arrangements.”

Troops will also be deployed in and around the Golden Temple.

The agencies have suspected that the Operation Blue Star Fidayeen terrorists can target the civilians on June 6.

Operation Blue Star was a military operation which occurred between 1 June and 6 June in the year 1984, ordered by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to remove militant religious leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his militant armed followers from the Harmandir Sahib Complex in Amritsar, Punjab.