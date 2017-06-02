Police were stationed at milk and vegetable outlets in major cities across Madhya Pradesh on Friday to ensure supplies after protesting farmers poured hundreds of litres of milk on the streets and destroyed vegetables.

The state has been facing shortage of milk and vegetables, leading to price hike.

Police parties were deployed at dairies and vegetable markets in Indore, Ujjain and other places to ensure proper supply and sale.

Farmers have been on strike since Thursday to demand loan waiver and fair price for their produce.

The strike was called for 10 days but tension started building up on the second day due to farmers destroying their produce, leading to unavailability of milk and vegetables in the markets and at homes.

Farmers threw milk on the Agra-Malwa Highway on Thursday and barred trucks from carrying vegetables. Several parts of the state faced a similar situation.

“Police has been deployed from early morning at dairies and mandis to ensure that people do not face inconvenience. Police are also present at milk booths,” Harinarayanachari Mishra, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Indore, said.

The state government has yet to act on the demands of the farmers.