Attending the annual festival of Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulmulla in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that she prays to see Kashmiri Pundits come back to their home in J&K with honour.

“I pray the Kashmiri pundits to come back to the state with all their dignity (Dua karti hun ki woh din jaldi aaye ki Kashmiri Pandit baizaat apne ghar wapas aayen),” said Mufti.

The J&K CM also expressed her grief over the simmering situation in the Valley and said she hopes the state retains normalcy on the earliest to come back to its glory days.

“I also pray that the state of Jammu and Kashmir comes back to peaceful days (J&K mein aman aur khushali aaye),” said Mufti.

Mata Kheer Bhawani is an annual festival dedicated to the Goddess Kheer Bhawani. The day is usually significant to the Kashmiri Pandits.

The festival holds great importance among the Hindus of Kashmir Valley.

J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti attended the annual festival of Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulmulla, in Ganderbal district, J&K pic.twitter.com/SDAONH6yIz — ANI (@ANI_news) June 2, 2017

Earlier Mufti had also visited Kashmiri refugee camp during Shivratri and expressed similar sentiments.

Mufti comment comes at a time when the Valley is boiling under the clashes between the civilians and the security forces.

Militancy in the state of Jammu and Kashmir is at an all-time high during last six months.

Following the Hindu-Muslim clashes, Kashmiri Pandits have been forced to stay in the refuge in their own state.