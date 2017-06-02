The body of 25-year-old S. Achudev, one of the two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots killed in the Sukhoi-30 crash in Arunachal Pradesh on May 23, was brought to Kerala on Friday morning.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was among those who paid their last respects when the body was brought to his home here.

A crowd had gathered at the airport to receive the body, which was flown in a special aircraft.

P.V. Sahadevan, Achudev’s father, is a retired scientist of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and lives in Thiruvananthapuram with his wife.

Flight Lieutenant Achudev and Squadron Leader D. Pankaj were on board the Sukhoi-30 fighter jet which went missing during a routine training mission on May 23, in Doulasang area of Arunachal Pradesh. The plane’s wreckage was detected on May 26 and the IAF declared the pilots dead on Wednesday.

Achudev’s body has been placed for the public to pay homage till 5 p.m. here, after which it would be moved to the Pangode Military hospital from where it would be flown to Kozhikode on Saturday morning.

The last rites would be held at 3 p.m. in Kozhikode on Saturday, according to the family.

Achudev was in Thiruvananthapuram in March and spent a few days with his parents. The last time Sahadevan spoke to his son was on May 22, Achudev’s birthday.