Slamming Centre government’s reply in response to a Right to Information (RTI) that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose died in a plane crash, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday slammed Modi Govt saying the announcement was “unilateral” and without any evidence.

Mamata took to social media platform Facebook and saying, “the Central Government recently gave information about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose through a reply under the RTI Act. I am shocked to see this unilateral decision of the Central Government without evidence.”

Replying to a query under the RTI Act, Union home ministry on Tuesday concluded that freedom fighter Bose’s died in a plane crash on August 18, 1945.

“Considering the reports of Shahnawaz Committee, Justice G D Khosla Commission and Justice Mukherjee Commission of Inquiry, the Government has come to the conclusion that Netaji has died in plane crash in 1945,” said the RTI response.

Expressing her displeasure, Mamata said she that the Centre government handled the matter in a casual manner. “Netaji is a great son of the soil. Our state, the country and the whole world are proud of him,” she added.

The Bengal CM also said that she has brought the matter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention. “I have sought the considered stand of Central Government in this regard,” wrote Mamata.

Earlier, reacting to the RTI report, Netaji’s family condemning the accused the Centre govt of concluding the investigation without “concrete proof.”

Calling out PM Modi, Netaji’s grandnephew and Bengal BJP vice president Chandra Bose said that he the prime minister had promised him to investigate the matter to find a logical conclusion. He called the report “highly objectionable”.