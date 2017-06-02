Urging the state police to be more “active and effective” in controlling goons, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday asserted that her administration would take strong action against the “riot mongers”.

“Riots would not be permitted anywhere. If any group tries to start a riot, beat up both the parties so that they do not dare to think about it again,” said Banerjee during an administrative meeting at Pailan in South 24-Parganas.

“The police have to be more effective and active in these matters,” she said.

“Crime is crime and criminals are criminals. There should be no lobbying in such cases,” she instructed the police.

Director General of Police Surajit Kar Purakayastha, present at the meeting, claimed that the police were keeping a close watch on all the riot mongers in the state and pursuing all the previous cases of breach of law and order.

“We have made a list of the probable riot mongers under every police station and keeping all these goons under close watch,” Purkayastha said.

“All the previous cases of law and order breach and crimes related to riots are being pursued. We have detected the offenders in several cases and will ensure that they get punished,” he said.

After Thursday’s administrative meeting in Hooghly, Banerjee again on Friday repeatedly cautioned her legislators and public servants not to indulge in any kind of brokerage or taking “cut money”.

“Please do not take ‘cuts’ from a project. Then the projects would get stalled. There should be no brokerage in the public offices. Whether it is the police station, BDO office or the MLA’s office; this rule is applicable to everyone,” Banerjee cautioned.

Criticising a couple of police inspectors from the district for not addressing people’s grievances properly, the Trinamool Congress supremo suggested all the police stations use a mobile surveillance app to monitor the proceedings inside the police stations.

“Use the app named IVMS 4500 at the police stations to monitor the situation even when you are outside so that your subordinates do not misguide you.”

“We use this at several state hospitals to monitor the proceedings. I use it myself,” she said.