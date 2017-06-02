Thanking Russian President Vladimir Putin for inviting India to St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted the importance of work to be done in the renewable energy sector and hailed Indian economy as a major avenue for ‘possibilities’.

“The eyes of the world are on Asia and there is a renewed interest in India. We’re a fast growing economy,” said Modi.

Speaking at the Plenary Session of SPIEF 2017 in St Petersburg, Russia, PM Modi said,” there is a lot of work underway in the sector renewable energy.”

Citing the example of ‘Digital India’ programme launched by the Centre govt, PM Modi said that the digital divide can create a lot of problems in any society, that is why we started the campaign(Digital India).”

He also said that to be able to set a tone for the transformative reforms to yield results, there is a great requirement for the political will, political stability and clear vision.

Modi also asserted that India-Russia relations are based on the foundation of underlying trust and they continue to grow stronger and deeper with time.

Speaking on the state of Indian economy, PM said that India is growing at a rapid pace and various credit rating agencies across the world are unanimously pointing in the same direction.

“All credit rating agencies across the world have unanimously said that India is a rapidly developing country,” said PM Modi.

Hailing the successful launch of the moon mission by ISRO, PM Modi said that while Hollywood spends a fortune on the making a single movie, India has been to Mars on a budget far less than that. “Jitna ek Hollywood movie banane mein kharcha hota hai, usse bhi kum kharch mein hum Mars pahunch gaye,” said PM Modi drawing applaud from the audience.

Appealing to the business houses to invest in India and Modi’s mission of turning nation into a manufacturing hub, the PM said ‘sky is the limit’ if one seeks to find avenues in various sectors in our country. “There is an immense possibility in whatever sector you chose to invest (aap jis bhi sector mein jana chahen usmein sambhavnaayein bachi hain),” said PM Modi.

India has been invited to the SPIEF forum as a guest nation for the first time. A score of business leaders from across the globe attends this meeting.

Earlier, deepening military ties, India and Russia on Thursday signed an agreement on construction of units 5 and 6 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project.

PM Modi and President Putin also finalised an action plan for deepening not only political and economic development of the two countries but also to ensure a benchmark of stability in times of global instability.