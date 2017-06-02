Expressing his displeasure over 28 per cent tax cut on movie tickets, South superstar Kamal Hasan on Friday said that the present slab will ruin the regional film industry and urges the government to review their decision.

The actor’s comment comes after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) panel under the one tax regime has proposed a single 28 per cent slab in the entertainment and service sector.

“I will have to quit the industry if I am on the tax slab that is the highest,” said Hasan.

Speaking to the media the actor-filmmaker said that he welcomes the GST move by the government, but the current rate will “ruin regional cinema”.

He further said that the regional cinema, Hollywood and Bollywood cannot be put into the same tax bracket.

Reaching out the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, he urges the minister to consider reviewing the interest slab and construct a new formula to bring it under 12-15 per cent.

The ambitious tax regulation GST is proposed to for a release across the nation starting July 2017.

Centre government has long maintained that the new tax system will be a game changer helping streamline the tax system and flux energy into the Indian economy.