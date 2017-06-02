Bihar govt on Friday cancelled board’s Arts topper Ganesh Kumar’s result with immediate effect after huge uproar as he failed to explain even the basics of music, one of his subjects. He has also been arrested by the police.

The news was confirmed by Bihar Board’s president Anand Kishor.

Ganesh Kumar had topped Bihar Board’s Class XII exams in humanities stream. However, his academic prowess was questioned when he failed to answer media’s queries about music, in which he had scored 65 out of 70 in practicals.

Kumar, who hails from Giridih in Jharkhand, said he had come to the village in search of livelihood some years ago and had taken admission in the school after some people asked him to do so.

The 24-year old had appeared for the boards at Ramnandan Singh Jagdip Narayan High school in Samastipur’s Chhakhabib village and scored 82.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, a large number of students who failed the exams have protested outside the BSEB’s office.

A whopping 64 per cent of students failed the board exams this year.