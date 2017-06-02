Indian Army along with 21 Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) has launched a massive search operation in the jungles of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday.

Working on the Intel of infiltration bid from across the border, a search team was constituted to weed out the intruders in the area.

Security forces have cordoned the entire region and the search operation is underway since morning.

The joint operation follows a day after Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba module in Bandipora area. The police also nabbed five ground operatives of the militant outfit in the process.

The alleged operatives mounted with the responsibility to mobilize youth against the army and government were apprehended during checking at Khusarpora Hajin area of Bandipora district in J&K.

Police also seized arms and ammunitions including, AK magazines, bullet rounds and 10 hand grenades.

J&K: Massive search by security forces underway since morning in jungles of Kupwara district,following reports of infiltration by terrorists pic.twitter.com/McqkhUvv7Y — ANI (@ANI_news) June 2, 2017

Earlier, last month security forces on May 28 killed a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat in an overnight search at their hide out.

Sabzar is believed to be the successor of slain Hizbul commander Burhan Wani who was killed in an encounter last year.

The tension in the Valley is at an all-time high in the last six months

This is a developing story, more details awaited.