Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said anyone found guilty of involvement in the November 2015 Bargari firing and earlier sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib in the state will face exemplary punishment.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said his government was totally committed to ensuring stringent punishment for the guilty.

“Not a single person will be spared. We will make sure that every one of them is brought to book, whether directly involved or guilty of protecting the culprits,” the Chief Minister said, adding that any attempt to create communal strife or tension in the state will be dealt with an iron hand.

The Chief Minister also urged the Centre to ask the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to expedite its probe into three cases of sacrilege it took over in November 2015.

“These sacrilege incidents were part of a sinister design of Pakistani intelligence agencies to destabilise the elected government in Punjab and disrupt peace and communal harmony in the border state,” he said.