Communist Party of India-Marxist politburo member Surjya Kanta Mishra on Friday criticised Army chief General Bipin Rawat’s comments on Jammu and Kashmir and accused him of declaring a war on Indian citizens.

“The language that the new Army chief is using… seems he has declared a war against the country’s citizens,” Mishra told a media people in Kolkata.

The Army chief recently defended Major Leetul Gogoi, who had on April 9 tied a Kashmiri civilian to a moving Army jeep as a human shield against stone-pelters.

General Rawat also gave a Commendation Card to the officer even while an inquiry into the widely criticised action was underway.

He said the Indian Army was facing a “dirty war” in Jammu and Kashmir, which needed to be fought through innovative ways.