Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday on the final leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Europe.

On Saturday, Modi will hold his first meeting with newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Earlier on Friday, Modi attended for the first time the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, an annual business and economic event hosted by the Russian President in city of St. Petersburg.

He also attended a collective meeting of Governors of 16 regions of Russia.

On the sidelines of the event, Modi met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern, and Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Union Tigran Sargasyan.

Prior to Russia, he visited Germany and Spain.