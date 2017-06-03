Pakistan on Saturday morning violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur Kerni of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. This is the second violation by the Pakistani troops in the last two days. The ceasefire violation started at around 11 pm on Friday.

Pakistan is firing indiscriminately in the Poonch district. They are using small arms, automatic weapons, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the LoC since yesterday evening.

According to an official, Indian Army posts are retaliating to the firing by Pakistan.

On June 1, one Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army were martyred during ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district.

The two soldiers were earlier injured in the ceasefire violation but couldn’t able to survive.

According to reports, Pakistani rangers used rockets at a forward defence location (FDL) along the BSF post and the Line of Control (LoC).