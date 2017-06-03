The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday morning conducted raids at 14 places in Kashmir and eight in Delhi in connection with the terror funding in the Valley.

The NIA raided the residence of expelled hurriyat leader and Jammu Kashmir National Front (NF) chairman Nayeem Ahmad Khan, who earlier had confessed to getting money from Pakistan-based terror groups through hawala channels.

An FIR was also lodged against separatists leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Lashkar founder Hafiz Saeed over funds routed into the Valley to incite violence.

Sources said that Geelani would be brought to Delhi soon for questioning.

The raids are underway against hawala operators and at other separatist leaders’ houses, offices and commercial locations.

Jammu and Kashmir: NIA raids underway at Hurriyat leader Raja Kalwal’s residence; visuals from his residence in Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/5vecHfeLr7 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 3, 2017



Two places in Sonepat are also being searched by the NIA teams.

The raids come after NIA’s questioning of three Kashmiri separatist leaders — Farooq Ahmad Dar alias ‘Bitta Karate’, Nayeem Ahmed Khan and Javed Ahmed Baba alias ‘Gazi’ on May 29 in connection with the terror funding in the Kashmir Valley.

The separatist leaders are on the radar of NIA and they are being questioned for their funding from across the border through various sources.