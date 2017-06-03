The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday said it has arrested Lt Col Ranganathan Suvramani Moni and middlemen Gaurav Kohli in an Army transfer racket.

The arrests were made from the Army Headquarters here on Friday, a CBI official told IANS.

The probe agency said it has busted a transfer racket operating in the army headquarters here which involved senior officers who were manipulating postings of officers in lieu of huge illegal gratification.

The CBI has filed an FIR against Lt Col Moni, army officer Purshottam, middleman Kohli along with several other unknown persons.

The FIR was filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act and several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The officers have been charged with criminal conspiracy, demand and acceptance of illegal gratification and using influence over public servant.

“CBI has conveyed that the arrest is due to personal improper practices of the officer. CBI has indicated seeking of monetary gratification by the officer. The details are under investigation,” army sources said.

Moni had been commissioned in August 1994 and was posted with Army Headquarters since August 2015. He belongs to Thiruvananthapuram.

“CBI is investigating the case and Army Headquarters shall wait for the full investigation and shall cooperate with the probe,” the sources added.