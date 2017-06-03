Ahead of the formal inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 17, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday took a 13 km ride on the Kochi Metro from Palarivattom to Aluva.

Vijayan was given a ticket as he arrived at the Palarivattom station. He took a walk through the station complex before boarding the train to Aluva.

Though the Rs 5,180 crore project will run 25 km from Aluva to Petta, the opening phase would see the train operating 13 km, as work in the remaining section is nearing completion.