Two Indian Army soldiers were killed and six others injured on Saturday when militants attacked a military vehicle on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in south Kashmir’s Qazigund area, police said. The incident happened at around 11.15 am near Lower Munda.

“Our soldier died in the attack while five others were injured,” an official said.

According to defence sources, the soldier succumbed to his injuries.

The convoy was heading to Srinagar from Jammu when the incident occurred in Hillar area. Following the attack the 300-km long strategic highway has been closed for vehicular moment.

J&K: 1 Army personnel lost his life & 4 injured in attack by terrorists on Army convoy that took place in Qazigund (visuals deferred) pic.twitter.com/CDb2cJkCmf — ANI (@ANI_news) June 3, 2017

The injured soldiers were evacuated to military hospital at Badamibagh, Srinagar where they are being treated for their injuries.

A search operation has been launched to track the militants.

This comes days after the Hizbul Commander Sabzar Bhat was killed in an encounter by the Indian army in south Kashmir.

(With IANS inputs)