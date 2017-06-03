Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the central government wants a permanent solution to the Kashmir problem by taking its people into confidence, and is moving ahead in that direction.

“We want a permanent solution to the Kashmir problem and we will do that by taking Kashmiri people into confidence,” Singh said while addressing media on the third anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government.

Singh said the Kashmir problem has been there since 1947 and cannot be resolved in a few months.

“This problem is since 1947. It can’t be resolved overnight (chutki mein). It will require time, but we will come out with a permanent solution. We are moving ahead in that direction,” the Minister said.

Singh said his government wants to arrive at a solution through talks.

“All the problems can be solved through talks. Whoever wants to talk to us, we are completely ready for it,” he said.