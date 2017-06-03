Rashtriya Swayam Sewak (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar’s recent comment on violence against women has drawn a lot of flak against him.

On Friday, while addressing the RSS volunteers on the completion of a training programme in Jaipur, Kumar drew an analogy between western culture and violence against women. He said he believes that “western” tradition of Valentine’s Day is responsible for rape, illegitimate children, and violence against women.

In the event he said, “In India, love has been sacred and pious. It has been sung as the tales of Radha-Krishna, Laila-Majnu and Heer-Ranjha but the western culture commercialised love and gave birth to festival of Valentine’s day which is now responsible for problems like rape, illegitimate children and violence on women.” The RSS leader even added, “Not only India, the entire world is facing this problem today.”

Earlier, Kumar made headlines after he said that those who participate in ‘beef fests’ should mend their ways as they are bringing “shame to the country” by indulging in an act which is “against humanity”.

Indresh Kumar said, “Those who are doing this (beef fests) are just a few among the population of 121 crore. They do not represent the opinion of the nation. Their act and those who support it are evils and against humanity. It is better that they should change their ways”.