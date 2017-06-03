DMK President M Karunanidhi on Saturday turned 94 and party leaders and cadres in large numbers gathered outside his residence here to greet him. Apart from Karunanidhi’s birthday, the DMK party is also celebrating its leader’s diamond jubilee in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

However, the senior leader will not be making a public appearance owing to his health conditions as per doctor’s advice.

Karunanidhi’s son and the party’s Working President MK Stalin went to his father’s Gopalapuram residence here to greet him.

DMK leaders, former ministers – state and central – visited Karunanidhi’s residence.

President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari and other leaders greeted Karunanidhi on his birthday.

A mega public meeting is also being organised on Saturday evening here in which Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, Chief Ministers of Bihar, Odisha and Puducherry, Nitish Kumar, Naveen Patnaik and V. Narayanasamy, CPI National Secretary D. Raja, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and others are expected to attend.