A day after getting anointed as the new chief executive officer of Prasar Bharti, Shashi Shekhar Vempati on Saturday emphasized to make the public broadcaster ‘Digital’ as his foremost priority.

Taking to media, Vempati, a former principal architect of Infosys Technologies said that it will be his utmost priority to modernize Prasar Bharati.

Admitting the lackluster, Vempati said that he is aware of the trust deficit that Prasar Bharati faces.

Vempati said he was confident to bring back Prasar Bharti to good old days.

Citing the need to adapt to the changing market and growing technology, Vempati said the need to the hour is to make Prasar Bharati a 21st-century media organisation.

“Digital Prasar Bharati will be priority, it has to become 21st-century media organization,” said Vempati.

Vempati also asserted the need for Doordarshan & All India Radio (AIR) to step up the game. “DD & All India Radio have to do in terms of presentation, content and engagement,” he added.

An IIT Bombay alumnus Vempati took charge of the post at Prasar Bharati after last CEO Jawhar Sircar unceremoniously resigned seven months ago.

Vempati’s appointment was made on the recommendation of a three-member panel headed by Vice-president Hamid Ansari, Press Council of India chairman Justice CK Prasad and the secretary of the Information and Broadcasting ministry.