The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) carried out raids in Delhi, Kashmir and Haryana at various locations related to Separatist leaders. During the raids at these places the intelligence agency seized Rs 1.5 cr cash and various incriminating documents including letterheads of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hijbul Mujahideen.

According to sources, the aim behind these raids was crackdown on the funding of these terror groups. Raids were also carried out at the residences and offices of the separatist leaders. Some of the leaders whose offices and residences were raided are Hurriyat leader Raja Kalwal, suspended Hurriyat leader Naeem Khan.

According to sources in NIA, some pen drives and laptops were also seized during the raids and the technical team would be further looking into the content of the pen drives and the laptop.

Earlier this year, there were reports of alleged involvement of separatist leaders in raising funds for the terrorist to promote terror activities in Kashmir. Investigating the matter NIA paid a visit to Srinagar and investigated the alleged money trail which started from Pakistan. There were reports that separatist leaders were allegedly involved in raising money to sponsor terror in the Valley through Hawala.

Separatist leaders Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate and Gazi Javed Baba were quizzed by NIA in the case.

Recently, Hurriyat Conference suspended leader Nayeem Khan was exposed in a sting operation by a news channel where he admitted accepting money from Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for funding and promoting terror in the Valley.

However, after the sting operation went viral Khan claimed that the video is fake and doctored.