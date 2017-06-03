In a good news for travellers, Malaysian airlines group Air Asia on Saturday announced discounted fares under a limited period offer.

As per the offer, the fares for domestic destinations will start at Rs 1,099 and will be operated by its Indian joint venture carrier, while fares for international flights will begin from Rs 2,999.

“Travellers can enjoy fares from as low as Rs 1,099 to domestic destinations such as Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Goa, Srinagar, Ranchi, Kolkata operated by AirAsia India,” said an Air Asia statement.

The tickets under the discounted ticket offer can be booked from June 4 to June 11 for a travel period between January 15, 2018 and August 28, 2018.

“Big sale is the best time to lock down travel plans for next year. With so many fantastic destinations on offer, it’s perfect for a long break or even just a quick weekend getaway,” AirAsia India Chief Executive Officer Amar Abrol said.

The statement further added that the fares are inclusive of all charges and for a single journey.