Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Saturday submitted his passport along with eight others who were involved in an over Rs 10 crore disproportionate assets case.

Singh and his wife Pratibha Singh were granted bail after they appeared before the apex court last month.

The troubled Chief Minister, who is not allowed to leave the country, was asked to quip RS 1 Lakh personal bond with surety of same amount.

After successfully bailing out Singh claimed that his case against the CBI is nothing but political vendetta and he feels prepared to fight this long battle.

The next hearing of Virbhadra Singh’s disproportionate assets case is expected to take place on July 27.

Previously, Singh and others who appeared before Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal were summoned by the court, which listed the matter for the next hearing that took place on May 29.

Disproportionate assets case: Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh and eight others submitted their passports. pic.twitter.com/Nqn87NuSFI — ANI (@ANI_news) June 3, 2017

To show solidarity with Singh, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh present at the hearing also hailed the apex court’s decision.

“We are grateful to the court that it pronounced the verdict in his favour and has not charged him with single allegation despite CBI’s rigorous effort,” Digvijaya told media.