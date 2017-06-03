A five-year-old girl was sexually abused by an unidentified person here in the suburbs early on Saturday, police said.

The attack came when the girl went out of her shelter to attend nature’s call in the city’s eastern suburb.

“As her mother told us, the incident happened around 2 a.m., when the victim came out of the tent, where she stays with her,” Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Praveen Sood told reporters here.

On a tip-off by a local that a girl was lying near his house, police officers on night beat rushed to the spot and got her admitted in the state-run Bowring Hospital in the city centre for treatment.

She had a head injury.

“The medical officer on duty, however, noticed bleeding from her private parts, too,” said Sood.

On a complaint by her mother, police registered a case against an unknown accused in the local station under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso Act).

Coincidentally, when the beat police went to the spot to search for the accused, they found the mother searching for the girl.

“We are waiting for the victim to recover from her head injury to record her statement and find out if there were more than one offender,” added Sood.

“We have to speak to the victim to know what exactly happened with her,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Bengaluru (East) Ajay Hilori.

Meanwhile, the police launched a massive hunt for the accused.