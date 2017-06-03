After conducting a four-hour electronic voting machine (EVM) hacking challenge, Chief Election Commissioner of India Dr Nasim Zaidi on Saturday said that CPI-M and NCP did not participate in the in the vote machine ‘ hackathon’.

Addressing a media conference in the capital, Jaidi said both CPI-M and NCP did not turn up for the ‘hackathon’ even after expressing their desire to participate in the event.

Election Commission, after a series of several allegations from the Opposition parties against the authenticity of the EVM machines, had decided to conduct this event.

The Aam Aadmi Party, in particular, has alleged that the electronic voting machines can be hacked to get the desired outcome.

Election Commission today began the challenge by holding a detailed demonstration on the various security checks in the machine and then inviting the parties to come and try to prove EC otherwise.

“CPM team expressed complete satisfaction and suggested that commission should hold such demonstration & awareness sessions proactively, said ECI.

Jaidi further said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also informed the EC about their unwillingness to participate in any challenge. “NCP was interested in participating in an academic exercise,” added Jaidi.

ECI said that NCP has raised their doubts with EVMs used during municipal elections in Maharashtra. The Commission has clarified that EVMs used by state election commission, Maharashtra for urban local body elections do not belong to ECI,” said ECI.

In a closed-door event, Election Commission demonstrated the technical aspect of the EVMs without tampering the device.

EVM had long maintained that the participants in the challenge were allowed to check the functionality and the circuits of the machine without adding or removing anything from the system.

Meanwhile, AAP which did not participate in the event has announced its own ‘hackathon’. The party will be using the EVM prototypes to demonstrate the vulnerability in the machine.

It has also invited Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi along with any interested party to come and take a look at their demonstration.