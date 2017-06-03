Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the end of his six-day, four-nation European trip visited France on Saturday and held bilateral talks with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

During the meeting a lot of global issues including counter terrorism and trade were discussed. Paris climate agreement of 2015 was also an imperative topic of discussion during the meeting.

While addressing a joint press conference PM Narendra Modi said, “India and France enjoy deep-rooted ties. Our nations have been working together for a very long time, bilaterally & multilaterally.”

PM Modi also added that, “Be it trade and technology, innovation and investment, energy, education and enterprise, we want to give a boost to India-France ties.”

Giving emphasis on the Paris Agreement 2015 PM Modi said, “Paris Agreement is a shared legacy of the world. It will benefit the future generations as well. Paris Agreement reflects our duty towards protecting the Earth and our natural resources. For us, this is an article of faith.” PM also added that our previous generations have protected these natural for us and that is why they are available to us today.

Terrorism as a global challenge to the world was discussed at this forum in depth. Using technology to combat terrorism was also a key point of discussion during the bilateral meeting.

French President Emmanuel Macron while addressing the joint press conference said that he will be travelling to India by end of the year and we will convene a meeting of the world solar alliance.

French President also mentioned that Indian soldiers who sacrificed their life for France and its freedom, is an evidence of strong bonds between the two countries.

PM Modi also appreciated the leadership of France at various forums, in Europe and across the world.