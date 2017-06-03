The Centre Government on Saturday agreed to extend the term of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has also increased the term of for other senior officers for an indefinite period until further notice.

Mukul Rohatgi appointed as the 14th Attorney General of India in May 2014, will be able to hold the post till further notice.

Considered close to the senior Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Arun Jaitley, Rohatgi has advocated for Gujarat government in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

The Government has also decided to extend the term of Solicitor General of India Ranjit Kumar.

Appointed in the year 2014, Ranjit is a senior advocate of Supreme Court.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in a statement said that the tenure of Additional Solicitor Generals’ Neeraj Kishan Kaul, Maninder Singh, PS Narasimha, PS Patwalia Tushar Mehta and Pinky Anand are also given an extension on their service period.