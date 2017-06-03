Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of the Delhi Fire Service personnel who lost his life while trying to douse a massive blaze that engulfed an electric heater manufacturing factory on Wednesday night.

Jain visited the family of the victim, Fireman Bijender Singh, in Burari in north Delhi and announced the compensation for his “martyrdom”.

“He (Singh) performed his task with excellent courage and an admirable zeal. Unfortunately he lost his life in the cylinder blast (a consequence of the fire),” Jain told the media.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced Rs 1 crore for his martyrdom. No bureaucratic hassles will be entertained in the payment of the sum. It will be awarded on the occasion of a remembrance ceremony which will be organised in his honour,” he added.

The incident took place in a three-storey electric heater manufacturing factory in Anand Parbat Industrial Area in central Delhi, when it caught fire late on Wednesday night.

Fireman Bijender Singh was killed and Officer Sunil Kumar was injured when the second floor where they were operating collapsed after the explosion.