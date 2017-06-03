The Uttar Pradesh Congress unit raked controversy after a booklet released by the party on the years of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government rule shows Kashmir as ‘Indian Occupied Kashmir’.

The booklet is a part of an attempt of UP Congress to counter the claims by the BJP of good governance for last three years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

UP Congress in a chart explaining the implication of China-Pakistan economic corridor on India shows the map with the state of Jammu and Kashmir as ‘Indian occupied’.

India has long maintained a tough stand against the China-Pakistan corridor that passes through disputed part of Gilgit and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

There has been no official comment by the Congress party on the illustration.

This is not the first time that Congress has found itself in the unwarranted debate about Kashmir.

In August 2016, Senior Congress party leader Digvijay Singh had also described Kashmir as ‘India-occupied Kashmir’ in an attempt to criticising PM Modi.

“Prime Minister Modi seems more concerned about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which is welcome, than he is interested in holding talks with India’s Kashmiris,” Singh had said.

Kashmir has been labeled as ‘Indian Occupied Kashmir’ in a booklet released by UP Congress in Lucknow on 3 years of BJP-led NDA government. pic.twitter.com/S550WM6pV4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 3, 2017

With the latest salvo coming from within the party, Congress will have to devise a way to get rid of this foot-in-mouth moment.